Colorado Controls Its Own Big 12 Destiny, Returns Trash To Texas Tech Fans During Pivotal Win In 'Primetime'

We knew it was going to be a feisty matchup between Colorado and Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon in Lubbock, but things took a turn during the fourth quarter as the Buffaloes were on a massive run that secured the pivotal 40-27 Big 12 win.

The race towards the Big 12 title game has been one of the most chaotic situations we've seen during this 2024 season, and it only escalated further on Saturday afternoon in Lubbock, Texas.

For Colorado, its goal of sending a message to the rest of college football once again came to fruition against Texas Tech, going on a 34-7 run in the second half to send fans into a frenzy. Watching their team get manhandled in the final 30 minutes is one thing, but seeing the Buffaloes do it in impressive fashion was a whole different pill to swallow.

In what turned into a Travis Hunter highlight reel for Colorado, some fans were not happy with calls made by officials in the early portion of the fourth quarter, and decided to toss items onto the field that couldn't be used to make a taco or wrap.

So, after one of Colorado's touchdowns, Texas Tech students decided to follow the lead of other teams in college football, littering the field and causing a slight delay in the game. Luckily for one fan, Shilo Sanders was nice enough to return one of the water bottles that was thrown onto the field, which got a chuckle from the announcers calling the game.

But this would be the least of the problems for Texas Tech, giving up 5 sacks and 2 turnovers, as the Colorado defense was all over the Red Raiders.

On Saturday, there was nothing Texas Tech could do to stop Travis Hunter, who was all over the place on both sides of the ball.

Colorado Controls Its Own Destiny, College Football Playoffs Attainable

If you told the majority of college football fans after the Nebraska loss that Colorado would control its own destiny when it comes to an appearance in the playoffs, they most likely would've called you crazy.

But, after Iowa State once again lost today, this time to Kansas, Deion Sanders has his team in prime position for the postseason. Now, if Colorado wins against Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State, it will be guaranteed a spot in the Big 12 title game.

Obviously, the winner of that game would earn the automatic bid to the playoff, representing the Big 12 in the postseason. So, it's obvious how critical the last two weeks have been for the Big 12, coming off last weekend when Kansas State and Iowa State both lost.

This has been one of the most impressive turnarounds in college football, if not the best.

Now, Colorado has a chance to put the ultimate cherry on top of this season by winning its remaining regular season games, and playing in what could be the most highly watched Big 12 title game in conference history.

Obviously, it's one week at a time, but Deion Sanders has his team just three wins away from playing for a championship.