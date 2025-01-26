Marlon Humphrey Lost 80 Percent Of His Divisional Round Paycheck For A Helmet-To-Helmet Hit On Josh Allen

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey made a lot of money for playing in the AFC Divisional Round last week, but he had to forfeit most of his paycheck.

In a game against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday , Humphrey went in for a hit on quarterback Josh Allen. However, the defender led with his helmet and made contact with Allen’s dome, but the play was not called a penalty on the field.

While Humphrey got away from it in the game, he did not escape the hammer of justice forever. All Ravens players made $54,500 for appearing in that game, which is standard practice for playoff teams. But because of his hit, the league fined Humphrey a whopping $45,020, which is 82.6% of what he would have earned.

While that’s bad news in itself, no one told Humphrey personally that his wallet got thwacked. Apparently, he heard about the fine by scrolling on X, which he found odd.

"I guess when you don’t have a agent you find out you get fined on social media," he said in a post on X.

To the surprise of no one, this was the largest fine dished out from that round of the playoffs. Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was fined $25,325 for making an obscene gesture after a touchdown during a loss to the Washington Commanders , but that’s less than half of what Humphrey got.

Lesson learned: don’t hit a ball carrier with your helmet, or else most of your paycheck could vaporize into thin air - just like your season.

Too soon?