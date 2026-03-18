Marlon Humphrey Lands In Palm Beach Looking To Play A Round Of Golf With President Trump

Baltimore Ravens defensive back posts on social media he wants to play a round of golf with President during Florida visit

It's the offseason, so NFL players are still enjoying their time off before conditioning programs begin, and that explains why Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey landed in Palm Beach on Tuesday looking to play a round of golf.

Yeah, it's warm in Palm Beach now. Beautiful.

So, almost as soon as he landed, Humphrey was trying to find the Commander-In-Chief of golf to play a round. No, not Tiger Woods or Scottie Scheffler.

Donald Trump.

Marlon Humphrey Rolling In Palm Beach

Humphrey let his 229 thousand followers on X know he was looking for President Trump.

"Just pulled up to Palm Beach," Humphrey wrote. "Where my president at. Let's golf!"

And chaos ensued.

After all, doesn't Humphrey know Trump is the villain? The racist? The fascist? The hater, and all those other things the Trump Derangement Syndrome crowd would want you to believe?

So was Humphrey trolling? Did he mean he wanted to shoot a round with the NFL Players Association president or the President president?

Humphrey, by the way, knows X has a section for people to reply to his posts. If he didn't, he does now.

Humphrey Definitely Got Reactions

Because a ton of folks had thoughts about Humphrey's invitation.

Yes, there was pushback from some quarters. One wonders if the Trump-hating reporter who last year attacked John Harbaugh for visiting the White House will be grilling Humphrey at some point.

But there was also an almost surprising amount of support for Humphrey and Trump playing a round together. It wouldn't be the first time the President played golf with an NFL star.

"I want you on my team," one appreciative reply read.

Humphrey hasn't been shy about referencing Trump in the past.

Love-Hate Relationship For Humphrey?

In 2024 he told everyone on Twitter (now X) that he missed Trump's tweets. That was obviously a different time during which Trump had been banned from Twitter for being, well, Trump.

And Humphrey admitted at the time his even mentioning Trump was, to use his hashtag, an #UnpopularOpinion, but he called Trump "a true Twitter legend."

Humphrey obviously had come a long way from his thoughts about Trump in 2016.

That's because Humphrey was among the vast majority of NFL players who kneeled for the national anthem in protest during the BLM days of 2017ish, when Trump called those players "sons of bitches" for disrespecting the American flag and national anthem.

We're obviously past that.

But we're not to the point Trump and Humphrey will be playing golf despite the player's invitation. The President is typically not in Palm Beach on weekdays when he's attending to his day job. And he does have things to do like, you know, Iran.

Maybe on the weekend, if Humphrey is still around.