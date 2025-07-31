NBA Free Agent Marcus Morris Released From Detainment After Paying $265K In Casino Debts

NBA free agent Marcus Morris, Sr., one of the Morris twins, addressed his recent arrest in Broward County, Florida, on a felony fraud charge for allegedly stealing $266,000 from two Las Vegas casinos using "fake checks."

Morris refuted the fraud allegations, stating he took his time to repay a casino marker, which led to an arrest warrant.

The 35-year-old was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with an outstanding Nevada warrant.

In a social media statement, Morris claimed he was detained for 51 hours and starved without food or water, the 13-year NBA veteran alleged.

"Thank god I woke up in my bed this morning," Morris posted. "I will address this on camera. The word FRAUD was thrown on my name as if I took something or wrote a check for cash. Did I take a marker to gamble? Yes. Was this the first time? No. I’ve enjoyed Vegas at a high level for years, and that’s not just gambling. I thought the money and time I spent there would have value."

He continued, "Did I take out a marker to gamble? Yes. Was this my first time? No. I took my time to pay back the money, which could’ve been handled on the spot if I’d known I’d be locked up like a flight risk."

The felony fraud charge led to a no-bail arrest, but Morris was released after repaying the sum. Marcus Morris made more than $100 million throughout his NBA career, having played for the Knicks, Clippers, Celtics, and others as a journeyman.

"Money paid back and lesson learned. FRAUD I can’t live with," Morris wrote. "I’m not going on every social media site to clear anything up. My character means everything to me and my family."

He added, "I was just in Vegas, no phone call or visit. I gambled and had mansions at both casinos. The key word I won’t accept is fraud because this wasn’t about a money exchange or me being unable to pay.

"Also, having a millionaire brother in my corner doesn’t hurt. Me and bro will be on a platform soon, not to clear things up but to explain what happened and the lessons learned for young athletes who look up to us.

"To sit for 51 hours with no bail and no chance to pay it back until after two days was outta pocket," Morris wrote. "24-hour lockdown, no food or water for 51 hours. That hurt me the most. I’ve enjoyed Vegas for over 10 years at a high level, not just gambling, if you know us. Take it how you want."

The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded and disputed Morris' claims of starvation, "Mr. Morris indeed had multiple meals delivered to him, including breakfast, lunch and dinner. His meals were accompanied by juice, and he had access to water."

Morris was issued an Aug. 6 court date.

