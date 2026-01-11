Marcus Freeman Accused Of Battery By Assistant Wrestling Coach At Son's Event, Notre Dame Calls It 'Unfounded'

Notre Dame is firmly behind Marcus Freeman, following police report accusing him of battery at high school wrestling event.

An alleged incident between a wrestling coach and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman last week led to a police report being filed against the Fighting Irish head coach, in which he was accused of battery.

The news, first reported by the South Bend Tribune, came after Freeman was in attendance at Mishawaka High School where his teenage son Vinny was competing in an amateur wrestling tournament on January 3rd.

According to the Mishawaka Police Department, a police report was filed after New Prairie high school assistant wrestling coach Chris Fleeger alleged that contact was made in a hallway just off the mat. The report stated that following Vinny Freeman losing his match, an assistant coach of an opposing school started exchanging words with the Notre Dame head coach, along with Freeman's wife.

As Marcus started leaving the event through a hallway, Fleeger alleged that contact was made between himself and the Notre Dame coach. During the alleged ordeal, Joanna Freeman, Marcus's wife, got into a verbal altercation with the assistant wrestling coach which led to school officials and police intervening and de-escalating the situation.

The Freeman family did not have to leave the event, according to the South Bend Tribune, but chose to do so voluntarily as the athletes were being honored following the meet.

Fighting Irish Stand Behind Their Head Coach

Notre Dame released a statement on Sunday afternoon, in which they say Marcus Freeman did not physically engage with anyone, and that video evidence exonerates the head coach.

"Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach. Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are totally unfounded."

I don't think it's the smartest decision to start talking trash to Marcus Freeman, and it sounds as though Notre Dame feels the same way.

We will see what the Mishawaka Prosecutor's office decides to do, but Notre Dame is fully standing behind its head coach with these ‘unfounded accusations’.