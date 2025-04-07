March Madness Slaps Fans In The Face With Ridiculous Championship Start Time

Congrats! You've all made it through a Monday, survived the tariff madness, and you now get to sit back, relax, and enjoy a March Madness NCAA championship battle between Florida and Houston.

Well done. Round of applause for everyone …

… who doesn't fall asleep!

Here's your yearly reminder that the start time for the Men's NCAA National Championship game is among the dumber things we, as a country, have to suffer through every single April. Forget Augusta … THIS is our tradition unlike any other.

For some reason – I would assume it's TV, because that's all that matters – the national title game is routinely set for a 9 p.m. (ish) tip each year. Tonight, Florida-Houston is set to go off at 8:50 p.m. on the East Coast.

Frankly, that's better than last Saturday night's Duke-Houston tip, which inexplicably happened around 9:30.

Nine. Thirty.

Nine-thirty!!!

The best game of the tournament started at 9:30. Now, the MAIN game of the tournament starts just before 9. On a Monday.

Again, we are so dumb – and people are noticing.

What time is the NCAA championship game? Too late, that's when!

See? It's a bloodbath. Americans are furious – and we're all on edge right now. Haven't you heard? The least the NCAA could do was give us a game that tipped before the sun went down.

And yes, I know – this is why you should live on the West Coast!

No, I don't want to live on the West Coast. I want to live in Florida, and I want championship games to start at a decent hour.

Do you know the biggest sport in America right now behind the NFL? College football. January's national championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame kicked off at 7:30.

The Super Bowl starts at 6:30 every year.

So why in the world is a college basketball game tipping off at 9? I don't get it. Nobody does. It's nonsense, and it only hurts the fans. Not even the fans of Florida or Houston. They'll stay up. They have a rooting interest.

But the casual fan? The average joe? The 32-year-old dad with two kids who starts work at 6 a.m.? He's going to sleep!

That's me, by the way. And it's also not completely true because I'm off tomorrow. But you know what I mean.

Anyway, it's all ridiculous, and everyone hates it, yet the NCAA and CBS keep pulling this charade every April. Whatever, I guess.

Good for the Tuesday morning coffee shop business, at least!