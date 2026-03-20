NCAA Tournament Hero Points Fans To Jesus With Jersey, Shoes And Online Posts

In case you live under a rock, No. 12 High Point University, out of the state of North Carolina, provided the biggest upset in the NCAA Tournament, so far, upsetting No. 5 Wisconsin 83-82 on the first day.

Chase Johnston laid in what would be the deciding bucket on a fast break (shockingly, his first 2-point field goal all season). The best part of yet another 12-5 upset was how the High Point hero has used the new-found spotlight to give praise, honor and glory to His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on and off the court.

During the game, Johnston wore shoes that he wrote Acts 20:24 on, as well as jersey #99, which points people to Jesus, specifically to the parable of the lost sheep, found in Luke 15 and Matthew 18.

During the broadcast, TBS highlighted Johnston's Christian faith, mistakenly saying the Bible verse on his shoes was about the parable of the lost sheep, while unknowingly doing its best non-denominational megachurch pastor impression. His game-deciding lay-up was used as an illustration for the parable, considering him the sheep and saying, "And the sheep has given his team, the Panthers, a lead."

During an interview with High Point broadcaster, Brian Hanway, Johnston explained the Christ-centered reasoning behind changing to this unorthodox jersey number this season stating, "The backstory has everything to do with Jesus leaving the ninety-nine to find the one. I was trying to find any way to share The Gospel."

Johnston goes on to say, "[Jesus] finds more joy in finding that one lost sheep that came back home than the ninety-nine that remained righteous. That's The Gospel right there."

As you may have seen on the broadcast, online, or by reading my boy, Alejandro Avila's piece on Outkick yesterday, Johnston was interviewed immediately after the Panthers' upset win, and he gave God the glory, and explained a biblical passage he believes the team is built upon:

"We’re a group of guys built on John 15:13. We serve each other. We love each other. We’d die for each other," Johnston exclaimed while his teammates piled towels on him.

High Point's star hasn't stopped sharing about Jesus online either.

"2,000 years ago Jesus Christ went to the cross for our sake and showed us what true sacrifice and servant hood is. He laid down His life for ours," Johnston said, while quote tweeting a post on X.

As a Christ follower myself, this fires me up. He is using the biggest moment of his basketball career to point people to Jesus Christ.

Put yourself in this kid's shoes. Would Jesus be your first thought after an upset win where you hit the game winner? Would you be bold with your faith and write a Bible verse on your shoes?

Johnston is a great example of Romans 1:16, which states, "For I am not ashamed of the Gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes: first to the Jew, then to the Gentile."