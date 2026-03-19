High Point Hero Chase Johnston Gives Incredible Postgame Speech After MAJOR Upset: All Glory To God

They call them the Cardiac Panthers for a reason. High Point gave a first-round performance for the ages to kick-start March Madness.

The No. 12-seeded Panthers stunned No. 5 Wisconsin, 83-82, at the Moda Center for the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory. A brutal 0-for-58 drought against Power Four opponents finally ended in the wildest way possible.

But before the celebration even made it to the locker room, Panthers guard Chase Johnston delivered an incredible declaration of faith.

"First and foremost, I wanna give all glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Johnston declared. "We’re a group of guys built on John 15:13. We serve each other. We love each other. We’d die for each other."

WATCH:

Johnston’s late-game heroics were almost too perfect to believe. He spent the entire season living behind the three-point line.

Entering Thursday, Johnston had not made a single two-point field goal all season. Not one. He was 0-for-4 from mid-range.

Then, with 11.7 seconds left and High Point’s season hanging in the balance, Johnston leaked out in transition, caught the ball and banked in a layup to give the Panthers the lead.

Nick Boyd, who carried Wisconsin with 27 points, drove hard to the basket looking for a response. But High Point big man Owen Aquino came flying over and swatted the attempt into the hardwood.

After a scramble, a missed free throw, and one final Wisconsin inbound try, Terry Anderson jumped the last pass and sent the Panthers into a court-storming frenzy.

Now the 31-win Panthers are moving on to the Round of 32. And Wisconsin is going home wondering how a guy who spent the entire season allergic to layups delivered the shot that sent them packing.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela