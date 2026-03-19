High Point Hero Chase Johnston Gives Incredible Postgame Speech After MAJOR Upset: All Glory To God

Entering Thursday, Chase Johnston had not made a single two-point field goal all season.

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They call them the Cardiac Panthers for a reason. High Point gave a first-round performance for the ages to kick-start March Madness. 

The No. 12-seeded Panthers stunned No. 5 Wisconsin, 83-82, at the Moda Center for the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory. A brutal 0-for-58 drought against Power Four opponents finally ended in the wildest way possible. 

But before the celebration even made it to the locker room, Panthers guard Chase Johnston delivered an incredible declaration of faith.

"First and foremost, I wanna give all glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Johnston declared. "We’re a group of guys built on John 15:13. We serve each other. We love each other. We’d die for each other."

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Johnston’s late-game heroics were almost too perfect to believe. He spent the entire season living behind the three-point line. 

Entering Thursday, Johnston had not made a single two-point field goal all season. Not one. He was 0-for-4 from mid-range. 

Then, with 11.7 seconds left and High Point’s season hanging in the balance, Johnston leaked out in transition, caught the ball and banked in a layup to give the Panthers the lead.

PORTLAND - Chase Johnston of the High Point Panthers reacts after making a basket against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 19, 2026. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

PORTLAND - Forward Cam'ron Fletcher #11 and guard Chase Johnston #99 of the High Point Panthers react after taking the lead during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Moda Center on March 19, 2026. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Nick Boyd, who carried Wisconsin with 27 points, drove hard to the basket looking for a response. But High Point big man Owen Aquino came flying over and swatted the attempt into the hardwood. 

After a scramble, a missed free throw, and one final Wisconsin inbound try, Terry Anderson jumped the last pass and sent the Panthers into a court-storming frenzy.

Now the 31-win Panthers are moving on to the Round of 32. And Wisconsin is going home wondering how a guy who spent the entire season allergic to layups delivered the shot that sent them packing.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

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Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's thoughts on cinema, food, and SPORTS changed the lives of folks around the globe, baptizing them in the name of OutKick. Speaking sweet truth. 

All Glory to God (follow @alejandroaveela on X)