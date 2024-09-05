Marcellus Wiley Joins 'OutKick Hot Mic' And Chats Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones, Mina Kimes, More

On Wednesday's episode of "OutKick: Hot Mic with Hutton & Withrow," Jonathan Hutton and Chad Withrow had a thought-provoking discussion with former NFL All-Pro Marcellus Wiley.

Wiley hit a range of topics, addressing the level of discourse on race in professional sports nowadays.

Additionally, Marcellus commented on the recent statement made by the former Commanders Vice President regarding Jerry Jones and shared his insights on the media's relationship with Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Lastly, Wiley addressed the heated online exchange between Mina Kimes and OutKick founder Clay Travis.

Marcellus Wiley Backs Jerry Jones' Against Damning Claim

A Commanders employee was fired this week over comments he made while on a date with an undercover reporter.

The employee strongly claimed that the ‘racism’ in the NFL largely stems from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Marcellus admitted to disagreeing with the Washington employee's claims against Jones.

"Look, if Jerry Jones is racist, he has a weird way of showing it," Wiley reacted. "I'm telling you, I, as I sit here right now in this Tesla, which, I don't know, (a) percentage of this I owe to Jerry Jones and the millions he gave me for my services."

"Every time I see Jerry Jones, it's not only a warm handshake, but a deep hug and respect and always an invitation to do more."

The "Hot Mic" guys asked Wiley about Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, whose second year as the skip in Boulder got off to a rocky start after banning a media member.

Chad Withrow said to Marcellus, "Deion's style is old school in a lot of ways with his team and how demanding he is. Yet he blocks people from press conferences when they challenge him. He does other things that kind of contradict what he stands for or what he says he's about."

"What do you think about Deion Sanders, the coach?" Withrow asked.

Wiley answered, "I don't think he contradicts himself. What I think he wants is confrontation. If there's a conflict. …

"I just think that this is a situation where Colorado is in, and a place where there's a lot more hype than probably substance right now as you're building themselves. But that's not their fault."

