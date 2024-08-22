Ex-ESPN Employee Marcellus Wiley Rips Mina Kimes And Her 'Ego' For False Attack On OutKick

Catching up on the OutKick Weekend News Cycle after a short vacation, I was surprised to find out that ESPN's Mina Kimes was publicly calling out our site and founder as people who "mine bigotry for clicks."

How original.

Kimes zeroed in on these claims, calling OutKick some kind of a beacon for hate.

As a Mexican writing his 5,000th or so article for OutKick, I was shocked to find out Clay Travis and the rest of our group had this secret directive hiding behind their backs.

Why didn't anyone tell me?

As the jealousy subsided, the attention returned to what caused Kimes to attack one of our reporters and OutKick.

Nowadays, anyone you dislike or disagree with is … (insert "ist" or "phobe" insult here).

Most of you know all these things already, having lost hair over it in the past.

But a lucid reminder comes around every so often, reminding us that most of the media is hysterical and that the average American is not meant to feel the convictions put out there by adamantly left-wing figures.

A simple reminder that not everyone decent is brainwashed by the new leftist perspective.

Enter: ex-ESPN employee Marcellus Wiley.

Kimes, Don't Be A Crybully

To be upfront, I've always found Wiley to be an entertaining voice in the sports media — consistently one of the realest orators in the landscape. Back in my youth, driving back home on Southern California afternoons during traffic, for years, meant tuning into Max & Marcellus on AM radio — a two-man radio show featuring Wiley and OutKick's "favorite" Max Kellerman. It was a damn good radio show.

What anchored the program was Wiley's everyman outlook and commentary, specifically about football.

Wiley left ESPN in 2018 and jumped into different roles before starting a YouTube channel on his own.

On his show, not bound by any political agendas, Wiley reacted to Kimes' assertions about Clay and OutKick.

Having been under the boot of ESPN's left-wing politics, now supported by people like Mina Kimes, Wiley seems very relieved to be doing his own thing, much like Sage Steele. He recognized the tacit pressure that ESPN has over its employees, as a former ESPNer himself.

"I remember working and foreshadowing moments like this when I knew there would be a civil war among peers," Wiley said.

Like the rest of us, Wiley could not excuse Kimes' volatile language toward OutKick, asking the ESPN figure to pull up the exact receipts that corroborate her claims that Travis foments bigotry … because there have been none.

"To connect someone else to the response of others is their responsibility. Unless I see some receipts from Mina, that's not on Clay Travis how his fanbase takes his words," Wiley continued. "Just like it's not on you [Mina] when someone takes and twists your words.

"If we just put the responsibility where it actually lies. Not on a fanbase. … The real issue for me is the fragility of the ego," he added.

Spot on, Marcellus.

After OutKick founder Clay Travis pushed Kimes on her claims, directly asking her to cite examples, Kimes noted that stuff like this "comes with the job," even if moments prior she was trying to blame it all on OutKick.

And Kimes is right: the jabs and comments come with the job. I'd need more tranquilizers than the average L.A. barista just to reach 30 if I put real stock into any of the complaints that angry libs send to my DMs.

Vicious comments are part of the job, and Kimes used that aspect of her otherwise prestigious gig to make a false claim against Clay and OutKick. She punched at OutKick, missed, and lashed out when Clay hit back … You can't hit me, but I can ruin you. It reeks of a place of "privilege" from the Yale alum. Good for Wiley for speaking the truth here.

Does the average American agree with Kimes or her network's new agenda?

ESPN's new era of programming has promulgated a different view on life than the average sports viewer. The Mothership now alienates viewers who don't agree that men can compete in women's sports.

Having aired a television special praising Lia Thomas, the male swimmer who competed against our own Riley Gaines, ESPN is no longer flirting with the political middle line and plunging deep into the liberal playbook.

ESPN firmly disagrees with you, the viewer, if you do not support Megan Rapinoe's pleas for "equal pay for women," even if the math never quite checks out … just go with it.

Kimes and ESPN coerce their viewers to share their spoiled outlook on life, where men can be women and race trumps ideas.

One thing that Clay's editorial response to Kimes clearly emphasized is that CT opens up the space for free thought. Dealing with the blows of freedom of speech will always trump censoring those who disagree with you and still being mad about it.

In today's society, we're tapped out on crazy and desperately looking for a return to "normal." At OutKick, individuals are not coerced into changing their thoughts but are encouraged to listen to different viewpoints without bias.

Where are those receipts, Mina?

