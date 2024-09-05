Washington Commanders Fire Exec After He Was Caught Accusing Most NFL Players Of Being Homophobic

The Washington Commanders have fired the team's vice president of content, Rael Enteen, after he was recorded in an undercover video in which he accused most NFL players, as well as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, of being homophobic, a team spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The Commanders' decision to fire Enteen came less than 24 hours after the team had announced he was suspended pending an investigation.

The video of Enteen was released on Wednesday by the O'Keefe Media Group run by James O'Keefe. The company has published countless other undercover videos in the past and really gained popularity amid the pandemic. O'Keefe told the Associated Press that the video was recorded in June when Enteen thought he was going on a date, but the person he met up with was actually an undercover reporter for O'Keefe Media.

"Over 50% of our roster is white religious, and God says, 'fu-k the gays.' Their interpretation. I don't buy any of that. Another big chunk is low-income African Americans that comes from a community that is inherently very homophobic," Enteen said to the undercover reporter.

He also tossed out bold accusations toward Jones.

"I don't think the commissioner of the NFL hates gay people, hates black people. Jerry Jones, who really runs the NFL, I think he hates gay people, black people," Enteen continued.

George Floyd was also a topic of conversation on the ‘date.’

"It's not done out of the goodness of their heart," Enteen said, referring to the NFL's social justice intitiatives. "It's done because George Floyd changed the game. ... It's to make as much money as possible. The NFL cares about the bottom line, like any corporation, above all else."



Enteen previously worked for the New York Jets before joining the Commanders' staff, one he had been a part of for the previous four years.