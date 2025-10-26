Marcel Reed Throws Abundance Of Shade At Brian Kelly, LSU Fans After Aggies Roll Tigers

The Texas A&M Aggies erased a four-point halftime deficit at Tiger Stadium before ultimately trouncing LSU 49-25 on Saturday night. Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed earned the right to talk all sorts of smack to the LSU faithful after putting on a clinic against the Tigers, and he took full advantage of that situation after the final whistle.

In the days leading up to the contest, a comment Reed made about the stadium atmosphere at LSU being underwhelming made the rounds on social media and seemingly turned into bulletin board material for the Tigers.

After his team's 24-point win, Reed was asked about those comments and leaned into his ‘underwhelming’ assessment of Tiger Stadium.

"I love playing in away environments. They tried to put a quote out there that I said that Death Valley was underwhelming. And shoot, I guess it was [underwhelming]. It didn’t do much to me," Reed said after the game. "But I love playing in environments like this, and I think my teammates do too. Being able to go out there and get a W, and shut the opponent’s crowd up, is something I look forward to doing whenever we play away games."

LSU fans don't exactly take kindly to players calling Tiger Stadium "underwhelming," especially when we're talking about a game being played under the lights, but when you account for four total touchdowns and over 300 yards of offense like Reed did on Saturday, you can call it like you see it.

Reed's dig at Death Valley and LSU fans wasn't the only interesting caveat he shared with the media after the contest.

The Nashville product said that Texas A&M strength coach Tommy Moffitt showed up to practice on Thursday and plastered a picture of Brian Kelly's face on a tackling dummy. Moffitt was on staff at LSU for 21 seasons, but was not retained when Kelly took the head coaching job ahead of the 2022 season.

Moffitt, Reed, and the Aggies were out for blood on Saturday night, and while things got off to a shaky start, they flexed their muscles and sent a message that the SEC may just run through College Station this year.