Maple Leafs Fan Has Insane Attendance Streak Ended By Brutal Circumstances

Can't a guy just go to a game with no problems?

Nothing has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs fans this year, but one fan’s misery has gone to further depths than most.

For most of the NHL season, Maple Leafs were at or near the bottom of the Atlantic in a year they should have made the playoffs. But this is Toronto we’re talking about; it loves underachieving.

Then the Leafs had to watch their captain, Auston Matthews — who hasn’t won anything noteworthy with them — help break Canadian hearts at the Winter Olympics with Team USA . That’s got to hurt.

(Now Matthews is injured and done for the year . Not that they had a chance of making the playoffs, but it still hurts).

Somehow, this nightmare season found a way to get worse for one fan in particular.

A guy named David Alter claimed he hasn’t missed a Leafs game since 2021, regular or postseason. That’s a mind-bending amount of time, money and dedication and I respect it.

But at noon, he tweeted that the streak was in jeopardy. Attempting to get to Minneapolis, MN, Alter had tickets bought to see the Leafs play the Wild at 6:30 local time (a doozy of a matchup). Arrival time? 3:49 p.m., plenty of time to grab a dog and a beer and watch the Leafs lose…I mean, play.

But true to the unfortunate pattern of this year, his flight got canceled. Streak over. Sad hours. Pure pain.

What a tragically fitting event in a thoroughly tragic year for Leafs fans. The dude is just trying to do something he loves, even if it's highly questionable (that much energy on the Leafs of all teams?). But through some strange twist of fate, he can’t even do that.

Time to start a new streak!