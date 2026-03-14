Auston Matthews' Agent Rips NHL For Laughable Radko Gudas Suspension

The Leafs captain is out for the season with an MCL tear

Toronto Maple Leafs captain and Team USA Auston Matthews is done for the season, and his agent would like a word with the league.

Matthews sustained a Grade 3 MCL tear on a knee-on-knee hit from Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas.

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The incident occurred on Thursday night and resulted in the Gudas being handed a 5-minute major and a game misconduct.

It was nasty, and Gudas definitely has a history of play that toes the line of decency, or just outright crosses it.

So, there was some surprise when it was announced that Gudas' hearing with the Department of Player Safety would be by phone.

That's because a phone hearing carries a maximum suspension of five games, which is what the Ducks captain ultimately received.

READ: LEAFS COACH CALLS OUT TEAM FOR LACK OF RESPONSE FROM DIRTY HIT ON AUSTON MATTHEWS

Matthew's agent, Judd Moldaver, was understandably not happy with the decision and released a scathing statement through Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

"In light of the obvious severity of the play, I am disappointed and shocked that the league would allow such a ruling. A phone hearing and five games is laughable and preposterous," Moldaver said. "While the process is set in our CBA, that this was the discipline is reckless and ridiculous.

"The decision results in further loss of confidence in the disciplinary process for all players," he continued. "Players and fans deserve better. The Player Safety Department should be suspended."

It's a tough one.

Yeah, it was absolutely a dirty play and worthy of five games, but I'm not sold it was much more than that.

The only thing that surprised me was that we were talking about Gudas. He has a lengthy rap sheet, ant he DOPS considers a player's record.

That reputation, coupled with a Kamikaze knee to the opposing captain, could certainly have been a recipe for more than five games.

But, it isn't.

The Leafs — who are now way outside of the playoff picture — will finish the year without their captain.

Meanwhile, the Ducks will also be without their captain for five games as they try to stay atop the Pacific Division.