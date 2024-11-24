Mamma Mia! Baker Mayfield Trolls Tommy DeVito After Electric TD Run

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has matured a lot in recent years, but he still knows how to troll his opponents.

Mayfield and the Bucs went to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants. Yes, these are the same Giants that cut ties with an overpaid Daniel Jones just days ago and are now rolling with cult legend Tommy DeVito at starting quarterback.

While life with Jones wasn’t pretty, I’m guessing Giants fans aren’t too thrilled with how the Giants have done today. If you could sum up the Giants afternoon in one play, this would be it.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers could seemingly do no wrong.

Facing 2nd-&-goal from the 10-yard line (with a 17-point lead, I might add), Mayfield surveyed the field and found no one open. Channeling his improvisation gene, the quarterback made one guy miss, scrambled upfield, and saw two defenders converging on him.

Instead of tucking the ball into his chest and bracing for impact, Mayfield sideways leaped over the two guys and just got the ball over the endzone line before fumbling it. The play counted as a touchdown, and Mayfield was HYPED UP.

In a brilliant moment of gamesmanship, the quarterback mimicked the Italian hand gesture that DeVito made famous during his 15 minutes of fame last season.

Not only did Mayfield humiliate the Giants defense on that play, he also struck a massive mental blow to New York by taking the trademark gesture of their quarterback and using it to celebrate his own TD.

It is confirmed: Mayfield is still a master in the art of the troll.