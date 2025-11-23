Malik Nabers Taunts Giants Decision-Making, Deletes the Evidence

From the sideline, Malik Nabers is channeling his inner Odell Beckham Jr., drama and all.

Nabers, out for the year with an injury, chimed in on his Giants' close shot at beating the Detroit Lions, which ended in a disappointing 34-27 overtime loss.

The Giants fumbled a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and opted to go for a touchdown on fourth down with their final possession in regulation.

That decision allowed Detroit to return with a game-tying 59-yard field goal as time expired.

READ: The Jameis Winston Experience Was In Full Effect Against The Lions

New York was going for the win, though a field goal instead of their fourth-down touchdown attempt would have forced Detroit to go for a touchdown on its final drive.

The G-Men fell to 2-10, going 0-2 with Jameis Winston as their starter but showing some much-needed energy for the struggling squad.

Without their star wideout, the Giants put up more than 500 yards of offense against Detroit. For 2026 draft purposes, the loss was great. For morale, it was terrible. And Nabers smells the tank job.

Frustrated by his team's loss and decisions late in the game, Nabers fired off a post on X, which was quickly deleted.

Nabers skipped both grammar and common sense. He posted:

"Sometimes I think they b makin us lose on purpose! Cause it's no way, bro you throw the ball instead of runnin it to make em burn 2 timeouts?? then you dnt kick the field goal.???

"Then they have to go down and score!!! Football common sense!!!! Am I missing something?"

Interim Giants head coach Mike Kafka discussed his team's tight battle with Detroit.

"I think we had an opportunity at the end of the game and took a really good team to overtime," he said. "We've got to find a way to finish those games"

Jameis Winston, who played, commended Kafka's decisions.

"He's been doing phenomenal. He's an excellent head coach, he's poised, he's confident. We have to help him out, myself included," Winston said.

Whether he’s right or not, Nabers looks like the next LSU wideout in New York who’d rather air it out online than on the field.

Keeping the locker room together is everything during a losing season, and Nabers would be better off lifting his teammates and coach instead of lighting them up online.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela