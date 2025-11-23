The Jameis Winston Experience Was In Full Effect Against The Lions

Watching New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston play football is like experiencing New England weather.

One minute, it's pouring rain. Soon after, it's sunny and feels like beach weather. To cap it off, it becomes overcast with gale-force winds (this all happens on an average day in September, by the way. Its weird).

You just never know what you’re going to get.

With Winston, it's the same deal. Some weeks, he’ll throw three interceptions that will make you scratch his head and have less than 200 yards. The next week, he’ll throw four 400 yards and four touchdowns.

And then this week, he’ll do it all — in a loss (34-27 to the Lions).

Winston had 378 all-purpose yards, 323 passing (the most of any quarterback in the early window). The dude was throwing dots everywhere, including this 39-yard dime to Wan’dale Robinson on a trick play.

That would be one of two passing touchdowns on the day, but neither of those were his most impressive contribution.

For no reason at all, Winston turned into a stiff-arm king on a 33-yard touchdown reception. He treated Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes like a child and threw him to the ground.

Props to Gunner Olszewski — a journeyman wide receiver — stepping up in the pocket like a pro.

However, it would all prove for naught. The Lions would find a way to tie the game, score a touchdown in overtime, and sack Winston to seal the game.

I feel like this is an average Winston game. Unpredictable. Electric. And even though it ended in defeat, it was done in such a random way you can only laugh.

Remeber, before this season started, Winston was the third string quarterback behind Russell Wilson (which was a bad decision) and rookie Jaxson Dart.

I’m glad Winston is getting his chance, if for no other than to witness the awesome randomness of his games. He has to be the most random player of all time.