Malik Nabers Poked Fun At Being A Fantasy Bust With IHOP Commercial Appearance

Malik Nabers is having fun in commercials, but fantasy owners are definitely crying.

If you drafted New York Giants wideout Malik Nabers in fantasy football this year, your season was likely over before it even started.

For those who spent a premium fantasy draft pick on Nabers, "disappointment" doesn't quite cover the feeling of watching your first-round investment go up in flames.

Poking fun at his own nightmare fantasy output, Nabers recently debuted his acting chops in a new IHOP commercial.

The ad leans into the trend of fantasy football hazing, which famously includes 24-hour marathons at IHOPs as punishment for finishing last.

To his credit, Nabers' ability to laugh at his own "bust" status made for a decent commercial.

The patrons at the fictional IHOP were cued to call Nabers a "fantasy bust," a sentiment shared by the many managers who drafted him in the first or second rounds only to end up at the bottom of the standings.

Nabers, 22, was expected to take off in his sophomore season following a rookie year where he tallied 109 catches and 1,204 receiving yards.

Well on his way to being the Giants' next OBJ, Nabers' season was suddenly cut short after just four games due to a torn ACL.

The nasty injury also once again put the turf at MetLife Stadium under a negative spotlight.

Even before the injury, however, Nabers had struggled to match the prolific numbers he posted during his rookie campaign. The ACL tear occurred during Giants QB Jaxson Dart's debut game against the Chargers, a game the Giants won 21-18.

In four games, Nabers tallied 271 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Despite his undeniable on-field abilities, Nabers now faces questions regarding his durability and his commitment to the Giants.

Some concerns around East Rutherford stem from past gripes aired on social media, most notably after the Giants' Week 12 collapse against Detroit.

Nabers posted sharp remarks targeting the coaching staff and decision-making, then deleted the evidence.

"Sometimes I think they b makin us lose on purpose! Cause it's no way, bro you throw the ball instead of runnin it to make em burn 2 timeouts?? then you dnt kick the field goal.??? Then they have to go down and score!!! Football common sense!!!! Am I missing something?"

If the social media outbursts and durability issues continue, the joke is going to stop being funny very quickly for the Giants' front office.

