Fantasy Football Bar Punishment Goes Viral As Dude Is On Ride Of His Life

I'll admit that I'm not the biggest fan of most fantasy football punishments. Standing on the street with a sign that says "I suck at fantasy football" is pretty stupid and I'm done with it.

The whole "spend 24 hours at a Waffle House" thing was cool for a minute, but that's played out.

Now, one that I saw that I really liked was that the last-place finisher in a fantasy football league had to caddie a round of golf for the winner. And, the loser had to dress up in full Masters caddie attire.

I love that one because it both punishes the loser and rewards the winner. There's some shame and humiliation involved, but it's not just for the sake of shame and humiliation.

There's also a practical aspect where the winner gets to have a caddie for a round of golf, something most casual golfers don't get to experience that often.

It's really the perfect punishment/reward.

But a completely different type of fantasy football "punishment" is going viral on Saturday afternoon.

In this particular league, they took the Waffle House concept and applied it to a bar. The concept is straightforward: the loser shows up at a bar at 6 a.m. (apparently there are bars that open at 6 a.m.) and has to stay until it closes (2 a.m. the following morning).

However, he can knock 30 minutes off the end time for every alcoholic beverage consumed. So, basically the Waffle House challenge but with alcohol instead of waffles. What could go wrong?

Plenty of commenters noted what you're probably thinking: is this really a "punishment"?

I say yes. Having to spend 20 hours in a bar is quite a task. Now, of course, alcohol helps. Plus, you get a great story to tell after the fact. If you survive, of course.

Still, I don't think I'd be willing to do this on my own, so it's a punishment.

Now, let's talk strategy. Our guy started with mimosas to knock some time off his punishment.

I don't hate the choice. Mimosas are relatively low in alcohol content and this is a marathon, not a sprint.

Here's the problem: once people realize what you're doing, you know exactly what comes next.

Starting the shot ripping just an hour into the challenge is a mistake. There's nothing to debate here.

Plus, now his stomach is full of acid, and it's only 7 a.m. Disaster waits around the corner.

Yeah, we can see where this is headed…

Water is a key here, and I think a big part of the strategy. Get the first buzz/drunk out of the way early, knock 4–5 hours off the time, then start pounding water and eat a hearty lunch.

Take a nice break, enjoy some college football and then go back for Round 2.

Stay tuned for updates, as OutKick is following this developing story throughout the day…