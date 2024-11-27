Malik Nabers Clarifies Coaching Criticism But 'I Still Stand On What I Said'

Malik Nabers isn't walking back his criticism of the New York Giants' coaching staff. In fact, he's doubling down.

After the Giants suffered a 30-7 thumping courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, the rookie wide receiver called the Giants "soft as f*ck" and took issue with his targets.

READ: Giants' Malik Nabers, Dexter Lawrence Speak Out on Team's Troubles: No Answers to Losing Struggles

"First, second quarter, I don't get the ball. Start getting targets at the end. I mean, can't do nothing. Start getting the ball when it's 30-0. What do you want me to do?" Nabers said.

"It ain't the quarterback. It was the same outcome when we had [Daniel Jones] at quarterback. Take a look. It ain't the quarterback. ... I don't know what it is. I know I'm tired of losing."

Malik Nabers: ‘I Have No Regrets With What I Said’

Nabers took some heat for indirectly throwing the coaching staff under the bus. But when reporters asked him to clarify his remarks on Tuesday, he didn't back down.

"Like I said, when I look at it, we tried to get me the ball a couple times in the first half — just had a lack of communication," Nabers said. "So, like I said, when I take a look back on the game and the plays that we called, there were opportunities for me to get targets, for me to get the ball. Like I said, we just lacked technique. We just [were] out of sorts as an offense. So, we only had, what, I think 15 plays in the first half. They had 40-something. So, it’s not a lot of plays you can get when you can call 15 plays in the half."

READ: Giants Legend Carl Banks Barks Back At Rookie Malik Nabers

After having zero targets in the first half, the No. 6 overall pick ended the game with six catches on nine targets for 64 yards.

"So, yeah, if I had an opportunity to go back and change the words I said, I would," Nabers continued. "But, I still stand on what I said. I said it. I don’t have no regrets with what I said. But like I said, as I look at it on the film, we just lacked technique."

On Monday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll declined to speak about Nabers' comments with the media, acknowledging only that the 21-year-old is a "very competitive individual."

Maybe. But the Giants, as a whole, are far from competitive right now. At 2-9, Daboll's squad is tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the worst record in the league. The Giants are riding a six-game skid heading into their Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys.