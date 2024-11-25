Giants Legend Carl Banks Barks Back At Rookie Malik Nabers

An all-time low for the New York Giants has Big Blue legends talking, including famed G-Men linebacker Carl Banks.

Amid the Giants' terrible 2-9 record, the locker room is buzzing about "soft" play. First-round wideout Malik Nabers and star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence criticized the execution during Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even in his rookie campaign, Nabers has been one of the more outspoken Giants players holding the team accountable for their miserable year.

Carl Banks targeted Nabers for his criticisms of the team's execution, adding that players like Nabers don't value possessions.

In MSG's postgame commentary with Banks, Amani Toomer and Madelyn Burke, Banks was heard on a hot mic criticizing Nabers for his play rather than blaming the rest of the roster.

Banks referred to Nabers as the "top pick."

"You know what’s so interesting too, is that our guys don’t value possessions," Banks said.

"Even your top pick drops one, crossing route, has it, then he misses it. Then he’s on the sideline, which probably should have been an incomplete pass, he just catches, he’s lackadaisical and the guy knocks it out of his hands. I’m like, ‘Bro, you’re trying to score. Value these possessions.’"

Nabers' postgame comments shed an uncomfortable spotlight on the Giants' coaching staff. The franchise split with former QB1 Daniel Jones this week, inserting third-stringer Tommy DeVito in his place. Nabers pointed out after losing to Tampa that the results have not changed despite the organization's 'forward-thinking' move to wean off of Jones, the Giants' $160 million starter.

Nabers told reporters on Sunday, "It ain't the quarterback. Same outcome when we had [Daniel Jones] at quarterback. Take a look. Take a look. It ain't the quarterback. I don't know, I don't know what it is. Everybody knows better than me."

READ: Giants' Malik Nabers, Dexter Lawrence Speak Out on Team's Troubles: No Answers to Losing Struggles

He added, "Go out there first, second quarter, don't get the ball.

"Start getting targets at the end. I mean, can't do that. Start getting the ball when it's 30-0. What do you want me to do?"

Daboll responded to his rookie's open-air criticisms on Monday.

"He's a very competitive individual," Daboll responded.

"Again, you want to get the ball in his hands, and I got to do a better job of getting the ball in his hands early. He's a smart young guy that's very competitive. And again, when you lose like that, it's a frustrating thing. But we've had good communication as we always have."

Win, lose or draw in Week 13, the New York Giants really need to tackle some big questions if they want to get back on track and become a respected team again.

