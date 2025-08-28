Malcolm In The Middle Star-Turned-NASCAR Driver Frankie Muniz Involved In Freak Accident

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, who is now a NASCAR driver (seriously), will miss at least the next six weeks of the Truck Series season after being involved in an accident at his Arizona home this week.

And if that isn't the weirdest sentence of 2025, I don't know what is! What a cliffhanger!

Muniz, according to a statement from his race team, suffered a distal radius fracture in his wrist on Wednesday and will miss this weekend's race at Darlington. There is no set timeline for Muniz's return, the team added.

While the team didn't add any further details, the former "Big Fat Liar" star – Frankie's best work, in my opinion – went ahead and filled in the gaps Thursday morning, via his Twitter:

"Yesterday, I fell from the top of a ladder while changing the batteries in a Ring camera in my backyard. Note to self: heed the ladder warning that says, "Do not sit or stand on top step." In hindsight, a taller ladder would’ve been smarter.

"The doctor estimates a 6-8 week recovery, so I’ll be back in the driver’s seat as soon as I’m cleared."

Get better soon, Frankie!

Incredible. What a time to be alive. Didn't have Frankie falling off a ladder and missing the rest of the NASCAR season (potentially) on my Bingo card, but that's why they play the game, as they say.

Tough break here for Muniz, who has been dabbling in NASCAR for a few years now. He currently races in the Truck series, where he's started 18 races this season with a best finish of 10th at Daytona in February.

Muniz, who is inexplicably 39, has run two Xfinity races over his career, but has never made it to the Cup level. His best year was his rookie season in 2023, where he racked up 11 top-10s in the ARCA Menards Series.

As for his other career, Frankie recently filmed another season of Malcolm in the Middle even though nobody asked for it. I'd personally rather watch a sequel to Big Fat Liar, although Amanda Bynes has certainly gone downhill since its initial release in 2002.

Oh, well.



