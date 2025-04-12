Maine Will Not Sign Title IX Resolution Agreement With Department Of Education

Maine is a nice state. I went one time, and they had blueberries and lobsters in abundance.

But do you know what else seems to be in abundance up there? Pure, unleaded woke insanity.

I have my suspicions that some of that is coming from Canada through osmosis…

You may recall that President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning men from competing in girls' and women's sports. You'd think, given that keeping fellas out of women's athletics is one of those 80-20 issues — maybe even 90-10 — that no one would have a problem with this.

Well, Maine would like you to hold their beer, and for whatever reason, some of the state's politicians are willing to die on the hill that letting boys and men compete against girls and women and invade their spaces is a-oh-kay.

According to WMTW, the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights asked the Maine Department of Education to issue a directive banning transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

Sounds like this would be one of those situations where, if you're Maine, you cut bait and move on to some other issues.

Nope.

The Maine Attorney General's Office told the DOE that it wasn't signing, as the two are in disagreement over whether the state violated Title IX. So what does that mean?

Well, now the case is being referred to the US Department of Justice.

"The (Education) Department has given Maine every opportunity to come into compliance with Title IX, but the state's leaders have stubbornly refused to do so, choosing instead to prioritize an extremist ideological agenda over their students' safety, privacy, and dignity," a statement from Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor reads. "The Maine Department of Education will now have to defend its discriminatory practices before a Department administrative law judge and in a federal court against the Justice Department."

According to WMTW, the DOE is expected to try to stop funding for K-12 students from going to Maine.

It's another example of self-serving politicians trying to make a name for themselves at the expense of those they're supposed to serve.

Unfortunately, in this case, that is female athletes and students.

Good going, Maine…