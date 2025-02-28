Maine House Of Rep. Speaker Deletes X Account After Censoring Lawmaker Who Called Out Men In Women's Sports

Ryan Fecteau, the Maine House of Representatives' Democratic speaker, censured Republican Rep. Laurel Libby for speaking out against men being in women’s sports. In order to avoid facing backlash for his ridiculous decision, he deleted his X account early Thursday morning.

Libby was censured for sharing a post that included the name and face of the transgender student who won a girls’ pole vaulting competition at the high school level in Maine. The Democratic majority voted to censure Libby for the post by a vote of 75-70, which means she loses all speaking and voting privileges for the foreseeable future.

Fecteau said that should Libby choose to apologize for her post, she would be reinstated. But that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

"I will not apologize for speaking up for Maine girls who are having their voices silenced," Libby said .

Since that decision was made, Fecteau has deleted his X account (while still leaving his Facebook and Bluesky accounts active). Libby posted a picture of the deleted account on X and called out Fecteau for shielding himself from criticism for his actions.

"Apparently Maine’s Speaker of the House didn’t like hearing the voices of the people. … State House Speaker Ryan Fecteau has deleted his X account less than 48 hours after the Democrat Majority’s attempt to cancel me," Libby said .

Many on social media also criticized Fecteau for running from criticism for censuring Libby.

"You're a coward. A spineless, feckless, coward who obviously hates young girls," one user commented on Fecteau's latest Facebook post.

"While screeching that Trump and Republicans are Nazis and want a dictatorship, you silence a Representative for voicing her constituent's valid concerns. Highlighting the usual hypocrisy of Democrats," another Facebook user said .

It is not surprising that Fecteau, the first openly gay Maine Speaker of the House, is siding with the LGBT mafia on this issue and silencing those who speak against men in women’s sports. How this situation gets resolved remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Maine is the latest battleground state in the fight to save women’s sports, and neither side will go down without a fight.

Let’s just hope the side of sanity wins.