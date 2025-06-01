Magic's Jonathan Isaac Takes Strong Stand Against Men In Women's Sports: 'This Is Wrong'

The Orlando Magic forward said he wouldn't want his daughters to have to compete against a male athlete.

When it comes to the hot-button topic of trans-identifying males in women's sports, Jonathan Isaac takes an empathetic but logical approach.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the Orlando Magic forward explained that he has compassion for transgender individuals, but he's also not willing to ignore biological reality.

"It's just a tough situation. There's an ethic… there's something that I believe is true. I believe that men and women are different. I believe that men do not belong in women's sports, that's a fundamental belief I hold. For reasons, one I'm a guy and I can understand the difference and the advantages that we have," Isaac said.

"But at the same time, there is a reality of the situation… there are people who are not in sports who are transgender (who) are trying to live their life the best way they know how. And they have this feeling of what they believe is right and who else is to say they are wrong in some sense."

Isaac and his wife Takita have two daughters. The 27-year-old said he wouldn't want them ever to be forced to compete against males, who have a significant strength, size and speed advantage.

"Where I stake my flag is, I believe that in order to cater to the feelings of this group, I would have to trample on the feelings of women to get there. And that's where I say, 'OK, that’s where I believe this is wrong' and I would be willing to put my voice to it," Isaac said.

"I understand the humanity of the situation. I feel for the humanity of the situation. But at the end of the day, I believe it's right to stand on the truth of men and women are different. And I wouldn't want my daughter to have to compete against a transgender athlete (who) has gone through puberty or has testosterone."

This isn't the first time Isaac has spoken out against gender ideology. In 2024, he took issue with the White House's celebration of "Transgender Day of Visibility" on Easter Sunday.