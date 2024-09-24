Mack Brown Breaks Silence On Report He's Quitting

UNC coach Mack Brown appeared to confirm that he threatened to quit after losing to James Madison.

The Tar Heels lost 70-50 to James Madison over the weekend, and gave up more than 50 before halftime to the Dukes.

It was beyond humiliating. Following the embarrassing loss, a shocking report claimed Brown threatened to quit before being talked off the ledge.

Now, it appears the man running the show at UNC has confirmed it as true.

Mack Brown addresses postgame situation after losing to James Madison

Brown spoke with the media Monday and seemingly confirmed tensions were high after the game because he vowed to "keep" his "mouth shut after losses from now on," according to Brian Murphy.

If the report was false, then Brown wouldn't be out here telling people he needs to shut up.

Brown might have overreacted just a bit by threatening to quit after losing to James Madison. He's 41–28 since returning to the Tar Heels, and the team is currently 3-1.

Is he setting the world on fire? No, but it's like he's burned the place to the ground. He's 13 games above .500 since returning in 2019.

Threatening to quit after losing to a G5 team is a bit of an overreaction that's not really justified at all. However, football is also an emotional sport, and we all know what can happen when we let our emotions run the show.

For now, Brown remains the head coach at UNC. How much longer will that last? That's an entirely different conversation. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.