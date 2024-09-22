Mack Brown Offered To Make Stunning Move After Humiliating Loss: REPORT

UNC coach Mack Brown reportedly had an incredibly emotional and dramatic reaction after losing to James Madison.

The Tar Heels got rocked to the tune of 70-50 by the Dukes at home, and it was beyond humiliating. Losing to a G5 team is one thing.

Getting blown out by a team that was in the FCS just a few years ago is beyond acceptable. It's one of the most embarrassing losses in recent UNC memory.

Brown reportedly was ready to throw in the towel.

Mack Brown reportedly offered to step down after losing to James Madison

Brown told his players after the 20-point loss to the Dukes that he was leaving the program, according to multiple sources that spoke to Inside Carolina. However, the tune changed a few hours later when the publication was informed that Brown wasn't actually quitting.

The legendary coach's stance evolved to be that he will quit "if that would be best for the team," according to the same report.

It's expected Brown will return to work as scheduled following the loss, despite initially reportedly claiming he was done.

Inside Carolina noted the postgame reaction and loss have "put the program in a state of flux" as people wait for answers and decisions to be made.

Being emotional and upset after a humiliating loss is understandable. Reportedly offering to quit four games into the season is next level. That's a sign Brown is taking things very hard. Offering to resign also isn't guaranteed to fix anything.

Will a program improve if it goes through a coaching change four games into the 2024 campaign? Seems very unlikely that ends well.

Do you think Mack Brown should leave the Tar Heels or finish out the year? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.