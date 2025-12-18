Macaulay Culkin Shows Off His Football Knowledge During Podcast Appearance

When you think of celebrities in the modern day, your mind probably immediately conjures a negative image of someone you don't necessarily vibe with.

Chances are you're thinking of some soy-consuming, out-of-touch mega liberal with a coastal elitist attitude and zero knowledge of what the everyman is dealing with in the country.

Well, it doesn't get much more "everyman" than watching football, and one Hollywood star is putting his ball-knowing skills on full display for the whole world to see.

Macaulay Culkin, whom you may know from the Home Alone franchise, was on the Mythical Kitchen podcast and was prompted to speak about his hometown Los Angeles Rams' offseason acquisition of defensive tackle, Poona Ford.

That's when Culkin let it rip and started sounding like a 15-year NFL scout.

Listen to the excitement in his voice! I haven't seen a twinkle like that in his eye since Kevin McCallister got lost in New York.

In all seriousness, it is so refreshing to see a celebrity being a down-to-earth, chill guy just talking some ball and discussing his favorite team.

And honestly, I was impressed with his take.

Saying that a defensive tackle is a better free agent pickup than a future Hall of Fame wide receiver in Davante Adams, but I see the vision.

Some of the advanced metrics like DVOA show that the Rams' defense has been one of the most elite units in the league, and it's hard to argue Ford didn't help them achieve that, especially when you consider their unit wasn't exactly lighting the world on fire in 2024.

His line about Ford getting more exposure if he was a few inches taller sounds exactly like something a rabid fan would say when defending their guy, too, so I have to respect it.

The fine folks on X were quick to heap praise onto Culkin as well, bestowing upon him the coveted title of "ball-knower."

This isn't the first time a celebrity shocked us with his ball knowledge, either.

If you recall, Hollywood pretty boy Timothée Chalamet shocked everyone with his diehard Knicks fandom as well as his appearance on College Gameday.

The point is, maybe looks can be deceiving.

Maybe, sometimes, a guy would rather be watching MAC-tion or breaking down defensive tackles' arm lengths than shooting some documentary on melting ice caps.

My hat is off to you, Macaulay Culkin. You are a true ball-knower.