Wisconsin Football Fans Revolt After Insane Coaching Decision, Express Intense Rage

Wisconsin currently is 2-6 and there's no obvious win left on the schedule

Wisconsin Badgers fans are beyond livid with the final decision on Luke Fickell's fate.

Fickell has overseen the complete destruction of a once proud program, and the Badgers now sit at 2-6 with four games left.

There's been mass outrage all season and a huge push to have him fired. It's clear a major change needs to be made.

Well, it's officially not happening.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh told ESPN on Thursday Fickell will return for the 2026 season, and added, "Chancellor [Jennifer] Mnookin and I are aligned on significantly elevating investment in our program to compete at highest level. We are willing to make an investment in infrastructure and staff. As important is our ability to retain and recruit players in a revenue share and NIL era."

He also told Jesse Temple that success is "not limited to wins and losses." Make that comment make sense.

Success in college football is very literally measured by wins and losses.

Wisconsin fans melt down after Luke Fickell officially returns for 2026 season.

Now, I've made clear my feelings, and that I speak for the common man in the Badger State. As soon as I saw this news, I knew the reactions were going to be incredible, and fans didn't disappoint.

The revolt is on, and all bets are off.

Let's hop over to Reddit and see how fans are handling the news there:

We've had one winless Big Ten season, yes, but what about second winless Big Ten season?

damn near a scoreless B10 season

Looks like my saturdays for the fall of 2026 were just freed up.

So is this Mac putting in his 13 months notice?

As if Wisconsinites need another reason to drink...

The apathy continues. Not wasting any of my time on this sh*tty program.

Really bizzare. Dudes been awful and cowardly for all three years and there just like f**k you he back

The most disinterested I've been in the football program my whole life probably. It's not just that we suck, I feel zero connection to Fickell or the players. He's an outsider that will leave once it's all said and done and the only thing he'll feel bad about is the damage done to his career, not to the program. And he can't develop anyone so he brings in a million transfers so I don't feel any connection to them either. Just a sh*tty situation all the way around.

I wanna die

This program is dead

7 wins, 5 wins, now 2 wins. Can’t wait for 0 wins next year. Fickell is worthless.

Absolute clowns. The only way to make this stop is to stop going.

F**k everyone who made this decision

We are officially a basketball school. Damn was that quick!

What an embarrassment.

The sign of death for a program is when the fans finally decide to quit, and Wisconsin fans have reached that point.

Congratulations to everyone involved. Job well done. They took a program that routinely won ten games a year and turned it into a punching bag. It was only a matter of time before what little support was left collapsed.

Now, McIntosh is out there doing his best Baghdad Bob impression that everything will be okay. The Badgers play ranked Washington on Saturday, and tickets are selling for $8 on SeatGeek.

It's beyond pathetic.

Now, please excuse me as I find a way to numb the pain of knowing the Badgers are cooked for the foreseeable future. Just remember, it can always get worse and almost always will. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.