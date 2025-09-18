Wisconsin Football Coach Roasted For Insanely Stupid Comment, Program On Brink Of Collapse

Luke Fickell's buyout is around $40 million, and many fans want to see him gone

Luke Fickell continues to face the wrath of Wisconsin fans.

The embattled Badgers coach is in about as bad of a position as the face of a program can be. He entered the season 13-13 during his time in Madison, and I wouldn't say the 2025 campaign is off to a hot start.

Wisconsin lost starting QB Billy Edwards in the first half of week one against Miami (OH), beat a bad MTSU team and then proceeded to get train rushed by Alabama 38-14 in Tuscaloosa.

The score actually made it look less lopsided than the reality on the field. It could have easily ended up being much worse. It turns out when one team is loaded with NFL players and the other isn't, it quickly turns into a massacre.

Wisconsin fans roast Luke Fickell.

Now, you'd think Luke Fickell would just keep his head down and focus on figuring out a way to save what appears to be the Titanic of a program.

Not so fast, my friends.

"It's not that we're going to wash this thing away and forget about it, but we have to move on. Let's correct this thing and let's move forward, because the league starts and the season starts now," Fickell said a few days ago when addressing the loss to the Crimson Tide.

Now, to be fair, I kind of understand the point Fickell was *ATTEMPTING* to make, but man, he couldn't have worded it worse.

The season started when the team walked onto the field against Miami (OH). The fact there's a Big Ten opponent this weekend - Maryland - doesn't magically mean the season is getting a fresh start. Are all the problems the team has magically fixed? Absolutely not.

Fans rushed to Reddit Tuesday night and absolutely flayed Fickell for the comment:

If we lose to Maryland is the season going to start after the Maryland loss

If we lose to Maryland as 10.5 point favorites at home the season is already over

The season starts sep 2026

No it doesn’t. are they stupid?

Fickell has created a culture of aparhy and patheticness

We barely looked like a functioning football team. I doubt we could beat their practice squad.

Yeah. Except the season already started, and Blasek isn’t going to figure it out over night.

Does UW get 4 wins this season?

Pretty soon, the season will start next fall…

Our season starts next year or maybe the year after or ….

The season definitely started 3 weeks ago but alright - hope we don’t lose to Maryland by too much 🙄

Any win from here on will be really tough. There's almost 0 running threat and the defense and an average passing game at best. Defense is good, but not good enough to overcome the offensive struggles.

I’d want to erase from that my memory bank to if I was them. What else can they say? "We suck!" Lol

Whatever Fraudell

I was speaking with a Wisconsin diehard the other night who has way more money, power and influence in this world than I do. He told me Fickell simply talks and looks like a man who is completely defeated.

I couldn't disagree with his assessment. The program as a whole feels defeated. Remember when Wisconsin used to win 10+ games a year and play in the Rose Bowl? That happened back in 2019. Not that long ago. A blip on the total timeline has passed, and Wisconsin has fallen off a cliff.

Is it all Fickell's fault? No, but at the end of the day, someone is going to be left holding the bag.

Wisconsin enters the matchup against Maryland as a 10.5 point favorite. Madison is going to riot if Fickell fails to get the job done, and it might hyper-accelerate his exit. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.