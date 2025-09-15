Wisconsin Fans Should Be Livid With Head Coach As Seat Gets Scorching Hot

Wisconsin fans have to get ready to accept the fact Luke Fickell might not be the right man for the job.

Let's call a spade a spade. The Fickell experiment in Madison has been a disaster, and that was on full display this past weekend in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama looked like an NFL team at times compared to Wisconsin as the Badgers got run off the field 38-14.

The final score makes it look not as bad as the tape. It was beyond pathetic as the Crimson Tide thrashed and gutted Wisconsin.

Luke Fickell does little to inspire confidence among fans.

After a loss, you never really know what a coach might say, but you're hoping to hear something that might inspire confidence.

That's not what Wisconsin fans got.

"We all know that we have to get better. We have to get better as coaches, we have to get better as players. Offensively, defensively, there’s not a whole lot of bright spots. I know somebody can ask about the kick return, but the truth of the matter is, even that right there gets overshadowed by just the way that we executed," Fickell said after the latest humiliating loss for the Badgers.

"There's not a whole lot of bright spots."

Thanks, Luke. I was unaware of that after watching the game. Appreciate him clearing that up and making it known the team is terrible.

The Badgers head coach further stated the following when breaking down the butt kicking:

"Well, that’s obviously not, not easy to swallow. And the truth of the matter is, I told those guys: that was a much better team than we are right now, and they showed it, and they did everything that they needed to do. They played complementary football, and we did not. We knew we had to come out here in the first half in particular and play solid, play poised, play confident, find a way to make some plays on both sides of the ball. But really, make sure that what we could do was make some adjustments at halftime and come out the second half and make sure that we could put the pressure on them. And it’s exactly opposite of what we did, so it’s tough to swallow."

Here's the reality of the situation, and everyone should talk about it with a clear mind. Luke Fickell's buyout is just north of $40 million.

Wisconsin might have the money. They might not. There's probably a tiny handful of people within the school's administration that know the answer. Wisconsin's athletic department is flush with cash, but paying Fickell $40 million to leave and then another $60 million to hire a new staff is a big lift no matter what program we're talking about.

At the same time, what's worse for a program: Not paying the money to get a reset or the program continuing to descend into the abyss?

That's a question the people controlling the money will have to answer, but I can tell you Wisconsin fans are past the point of wanting to riot.

They're teetering on the point of not caring, which is significantly worse. The fact of the matter is Luke Fickell hasn't beaten a ranked team since coming to Madison. He's 0-7 in games against top 25 teams.

That's pathetic.

Losing to Alabama is one thing. It's a historic powerhouse. However, not being able to beat a single ranked team in seven opportunities is unacceptable.

If fans aren't outraged, then they're simply not paying attention. Unfortunately for Fickell, everyone in the state is paying attention and the whole country watched ABC as the beatdown unfolded.

Next up for Wisconsin is a mediocre - at-best - Maryland team at home in Camp Randall. The Badgers are favored by 7.5. Fickell drops that game to drop to 15-15 in his career at Wisconsin and he will feel an unimaginable amount of pressure. His seat will be scorching hot, and he'll only have himself to blame. Fans deserve better, and the clock is ticking. Buckle up for whatever chaos might be on the horizon, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.