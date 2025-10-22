Wisconsin Coach Makes Mind-Boggling Comments As Team Turns Into Pathetic Joke

The Badgers are an embarrassing 2-5 with five straight losses.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell seems to make the situation in Madison worse every time he opens his mouth.

The Badgers are currently 2-5 and have lost five straight games. With five games left on the schedule, it's hard to look at it and find a single game that is winnable.

The Badgers still have to play Oregon, Washington, Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota. There is a real chance the team finishes the season 2-10.

Sit and think about that for a second. What happened to the house that Barry Alvarez built?

Luke Fickell makes bizarre comments with seat scorching hot.

Fans are in an open revolt against Fickell with "Fire Fickell!" chants pouring down from the stands at every game at Camp Randall. I've never seen anything like it in my life. It's surreal.

Yet, AD Chris McIntosh continues to throw his support behind the team's embattled head coach.

Is Fickell worried about his job? It certainly doesn't sound like it, but his wife might be.

"I’ve never asked the question. Not something that I can dwell upon. I can’t tell you that it’s not something that you don’t think about. I’m not saying it’s something when you go home your wife doesn’t look at you, but it doesn’t do us any good, right? It’s not going to change the fact that we got to practice tomorrow. It’s not going to change the fact of anything on Saturday. I guess, you just let everybody else kind of deal with those things. But I have not been told. I’m not worried about that. I mean, I understand if we don’t meet expectations, if we don’t do the things we need to do, anything can happen." Fickell told the press this week when talking about his job security and his outlook, according to On3.

I'm certainly glad to hear that Fickell isn't thinking about his job……but his wife might be? Nothing to see here, folks.

It's all good. Wisconsin definitely isn't a flaming dumpster fire and fans definitely aren't throwing in the towel.

Are you sensing my sarcasm? You definitely should be because I'm pouring it on thick.

To tell you just how bad the situation, Wisconsin is currently a 33.5-point underdog on the road this Saturday against Oregon.

They were around a 27-point underdog against Ohio State last weekend, and proceeded to lose 34-0. The Badgers have been outscored a staggering 95-10 in the team's last three games.

Fickell doesn't need a playbook. He needs a prayer book.

I can't wait to see where the situation develops from here. My mental health might be shattered, but at this point all you can do is laugh. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.