Wisconsin Makes Coaching Decision That Will Enrage Fans As Program Implodes

Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh reportedly has no interest in firing Luke Fickell.

The Badgers got boat raced on Saturday at home by Ohio State to the tune of 34-0. It was the team's fifth straight loss, attendance was pathetic and the product on the field is seemingly getting worse with every game.

It's clear that the Fickell experiment in Madison is a disaster. Fans want him gone, but it sounds like that's simply not going to happen.

Wisconsin won't fire Luke Fickell.

Colten Bartholomew of BadgerExtra reported after the Ohio State loss that McIntosh already made a decision going into the game.

Fickell is safe.

McItosh met with the team prior to the Ohio State game to address the situation, and the men left believing it's very possible Fickell is still the coach next season, according to unnamed players Bartholomew spoke with.

His report was also backed up by Sean Wright. The latter reported Sunday that "Wisconsin is not expected to part ways with" Fickell.

Wright also reported that there have been "ongoing conversations about the direction of the program" between Fickell and McIntosh.

Not sure how those conversations could be happening, and any conclusion other than it's a dumpster fire is being come to.

Likely in response to the public speculation, McIntosh released a public statement on Monday continuing to throw his support behind Fickell.

Wisconsin is in the worst position it's been in since the late 1980s/early 1990s. To add insult to injury, Wisconsin has been outscored 71-0 in the team's last two home games.

First, they lost 37-0 to bitter rival Iowa and proceeded to get obliterated by Ohio State. The once-proud football program is racing towards not mattering in the Big Ten at all.

The drop-off needs to be studied, and someone needs to be held responsible. If not, fans will continue not to attend games, check out and the financial fallout of that could take years to recover from.

It's shockingly simple at the end of the day. A competitive football program is the greatest recruiting tool a university has. Lose that asset and the impact will reach out and touch a lot throughout the university's universe.

That's now where the Badgers are at, and with no change coming, fans better get ready for more suffering. A complete and totally fixable situation that nobody has the guts to take control of in Madison. What do you think? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.