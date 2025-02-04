Luka Doncic Was Incredibly Close To Buying A New $15 Million Home In Dallas Days Before Lakers Trade

Not long after the Luka Doncic - Anthony Davis trade broke the NBA world, a story began circulating that Doncic had recently bought a new, very pricey home in the Dallas area. By recently, we mean just literal days before he was shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers, but according to his business manager, that wasn't technically the case.

Former Dallas Maverick Chandler Parsons was responsible for starting the rumor about Doncic purchasing a new $15 million home in Dallas a week before the deal was done when he mentioned it during Monday's episode of ‘Run It Back.’

Parsons said that Doncic had "just closed" on the home last week in Dallas, but Doncic's business manager, Lara Beth Seager, shared details about what actually had taken place between her client and the Dallas housing market.

"As Luka said yesterday, he expected to spend his career in Dallas. He had been in the process of purchasing a home in the area for himself and his family," Seager told The Dallas Morning News.

She explained that Doncic was under contract for the property and the deal was set to close "in a few weeks."

Getting out of said contract may cause a minor headache for Doncic and his personal team, but not nearly the migraine buying a $15 million house days before moving 1,400 miles away.

Doncic bought a home in Dallas' Preston Hollow neighborhood in 2020 that is valued at nearly $3.9 million today. Going from a $3.9 million house to a $15 million is quite a leap, but the 25-year-old has made quite the financial leaps over the last handful of years.