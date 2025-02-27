Luka Doncic Loves Hookah & Beer; Mavs Reportedly Feared It Would ‘Lead To Catastrophe’

When the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the entire NBA world wondered why the franchise would move on from its superstar player. Now, we're finding out there were two reasons: hookah and beer.

OK, maybe those weren't the only reasons. But they might have had something to do with it.

While there was talk of concerns over his general health and conditoning, a report from The Athletic suggests that his enthusiasm for smoking and drinking specifically played a role in the decision.

"Make no mistake, the people who witnessed Doncic’s last days in Dallas do not paint a flattering portrait of the 25-year-old’s professionalism. They call him lazy. They talk about the weight issues that were such a frequent frustration within their walls," Sam Amick reported.

"They mention the social habits — such as a taste for beer and hookah — which have been a point of concern for NBA types since he was a 19-year-old star for Real Madrid who was entering the NBA Draft. They predict his basketball demise, highlighting a health history that, as some see it, will likely lead to catastrophe in the next five years or so."

If Doncic is headed for his "demise," he's not there yet. In his first five games with the Lakers, the five-time All-NBA selection has averaged 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. The Lakers are 7-2 since the trade.

Doncic got his revenge on his former team Tuesday night — racking up 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists in the Lakers' 107-99 win over the Mavs. With the performance, the Slovenian superstar became the third player in league history to post a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams.