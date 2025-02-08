Dallas Mavericks Fans Bring A Casket To Protest The Luka Dončić Trade

Dallas Mavericks fans are still livid at general manager Nico Harrison for trading Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers , and they are loudly voicing their displeasure outside the American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks are set to take on their Southwest Division rival, the Houston Rockets, at 3 p.m. EST. It will mark the first home game for Dallas since the trade that sent shockwaves throughout the sports world.

Plenty of fans are outside the arena before the game, but they aren’t there to get inside the stadium. Instead, hundreds of fans are holding signs that read "Trade Nico," "Sell The Team," and "We Love 77 (Luka’s number)." Additionally, a truck with a billboard in the back displayed a similar message.

Additionally, one fan brought a casket to the protest, creating a morbid feel to the demonstration.

The disgust with the trade is certainly understandable. While the team did get Anthony Davis in return, it is shocking that the Mavericks would trade a player as talented as Doncic for any price, especially considering he is in his prime. Remember, this team is one year removed away from an appearance in the NBA Finals, and they likely would have won had they not run into the juggernaut that was the Boston Celtics . Furthermore, this team found a way to pair Doncic and Kyrie Irving together - who are both extremely ball-dominant players - and made it work.

And yet, Harrison thought it would be best to move on from the Slovenian sensation, despite the fact that the fans obviously loved him. What becomes of the Mavericks in the post-Luka era remains to be seen, but if it goes poorly, you can bet there will be more protests.