Luka Doncic Pays Full GoFundMe Amount To Restore Vandalized Kobe Bryant Mural

After a beloved mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant was vandalized earlier this week, Luka Doncic stepped up to help.

The downtown Los Angeles mural, which shows the late Lakers superstar kissing a young Gigi on the cheek, was ruined when an unidentified vandal sprayed graffiti over it. The mural's artist, Louie "Sloe" Motion, created a GoFundMe requesting $5,000 to help with the materials necessary to restore the artwork.

On Tuesday, Doncic donated the full amount.

"It was always important to give back to the community," Doncic said after practice Tuesday. "They gave me so much, so I just want to give back.

"Kobe is L.A. He and Gigi mean so much to this city, to the Lakers organization and to me personally," he went on. "I’m happy to do anything to help make sure he and his daughter are honored."

Kobe and Gigi died on Jan. 26, 2020, when their helicopter crashed into the Calabasas hills on the way to Gigi's basketball game. Also on board the helicopter were John Altobelli, 56; Keri Altobelli, 46; Alyssa Altobelli, 13; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester; Payton Chester; and Ara Zobayan, 50.

Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five championships and becoming the top scorer in franchise history.

Meanwhile, Doncic only just joined the Lakers less than three months ago in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Shortly after the trade, the Slovenian superstar was featured alongside the "Black Mamba" in one of the city's numerous tributes.

It's safe to say Doncic has already endeared himself to the city of Los Angeles — both on and off the court.