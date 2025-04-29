Lakers Fans Furious About Vandalized Kobe Bryant Mural In Los Angeles

Los Angelenos' tasteless penchant for graffiti defaced a mural of the city's most beloved athlete, Kobe Bryant.

Lakers fans were devastated to learn that a mural of the late Kobe, shown with his daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, was ruined after an unidentified vandal sprayed graffiti over it on 14th and Main in downtown Los Angeles.

Kobe and Gigi passed away on January 26, 2020, when their helicopter crashed into the Calabasas hills on a hazy Sunday morning.

The two have been memorialized with hundreds of murals across Los Angeles and the nation.

Also on board the fatal helicopter were John Altobelli, 56; Keri Altobelli, 46; Alyssa Altobelli, 13; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester; Payton Chester; and Ara Zobayan, 50.

The Instagram account "Sloe Motions" shared news of the vandalized mural with a GoFundMe link to help "restore" the mural, aiming to raise $5,000.

As a city often mocked for its crime, Los Angeles witnessed fans distraught that someone with ill intentions would ruin a tribute to the beloved, late Black Mamba. Seeing one of those murals vandalized by garish graffiti was a slap in the face to Kobe's supporters in the city.

"This mural was a special collaboration with NFL for Superbowl LVI," the GoFundMe caption reads, without directly mentioning the vandalism. "Over time, the mural has faced wear and tear, and I am eager to bring it back to its original glory. Your generous donations will go directly towards the materials needed for the restoration process, including high-quality paints, sealants, and other essential supplies."

There's only one thing left to say … thanks, Karen Bass.

"Disgusting. I reckon this stems from zero consequences from all those 'peaceful protest' looting and graffiti parties," one Lakers fans responded on X.

On Tuesday afternoon, KTLA5 reported that Lakers star Luka Doncic donated close to the entire 5K request from the GoFundMe.

