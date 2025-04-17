Ludvig Aberg Felt Exactly Like The Rest Of Us After Epic Masters Sunday

Whether you were happy to see Rory McIlroy finally get his hands on a green jacket and complete the career Grand Slam or you would've rather seen someone else come out on top at the 2025 Masters, the golf world as a whole can collectively agree that Sunday's final round was exhausting.

It was exhausting just watching everything unfold sitting at home on the couch, let alone for those actually in contention down the stretch at Augusta National.

Rory's Win For A Generation, Bryson Getting The Silent Treatment And 5 More Parting Thoughts From The Masters

Ludvig Aberg was very much in the mix late Sunday before running out of steam over the course of his final two holes.

The young Swede is among the majority of players in the Masters field that didn't have too much time to recover, given this week's RBC Heritage is a PGA Tour signature event with a $20 million purse up for grabs.

In his pre-tournament news conference in South Carolina, Aberg described how he felt on the Monday morning after Masters Sunday, and it perfectly summed up how most of us mere mortals were feeling as well.

"It takes a lot out of you, and Monday morning I almost felt a little hungover, even though I didn't have a sip of alcohol," Aberg said Wednesday.

While many golf fans were actually hungover on Monday morning after having an extra beverage or six to get through the rollercoaster Rory McIlroy took us on, Aberg felt hungover after going through a four-day mental gauntlet across the grounds of Augusta.

Nobody would have blamed Aberg for having a drink or two to help ease the pain of his bogey-triple bogey finish on Sunday that cost him more than $700,000.

When asked why he didn't have a drink on Sunday evening, he said, "probably should have."