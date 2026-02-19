Ludvig Aberg Hits Horrible - Yet Entirely Relatable - Golf Shot At Genesis Invitational

Ludvig Aberg hasn't exactly gotten off to the hottest of starts in 2026, and it appears this week's Genesis Invitational could be a struggle as well.

Aberg, currently ranked 21st in the world, began Thursday's final round of the PGA Tour signature event with a birdie on the opening hole. He carried his 1-under score to the teebox on the difficult Par 3 fourth hole, and didn't just leave the green 2-over par, but did so in wildly uncharacteristic fashion.

While Aberg didn't shank his iron shot off the tee, his club face was wide open, and before he knew it, he was digging in his golf bag for another golf ball to re-tee.

It's not often you see one of the best players on Earth having to re-tee on a Par 3 that doesn't feature a water hazard, but Aberg checked that box on Thursday.

After re-teeing, Aberg hit what was his third shot just off the green, then went on to miss a 10-foot putt for what would have been a double bogey.

While Aberg may be the lone player in the field to make a triple bogey on the fourth hole this week, he certainly will not be the last to make a large number on the hole.

The hole was recently lengthened, giving the Tour the option to make it a rough 275-yard Par 3. Rory McIlroy was asked about the renovations to the already difficult Par 3, and let's just say he's not a fan of them.

"I actually think it’s a horrible change," McIlroy said. "If you want it to be a 275-yard Par 3, you have to change the apron leading up onto the green. It can’t be kikuyu; it has to be another type of grass that can help you run it onto the green because, again, in the right conditions, you try to fly that ball on the green with a 3-iron, it’s going to finish up on the fifth tee box. That’s sort of what I mean by why it’s not a great change."

Aberg finished T-37 in last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He withdrew from The American Express in January, his first start on Tour in 2026, and followed that up with a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.