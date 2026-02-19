Rory McIlroy Torches 'Horrible' New-Look Par 3 That Could Eject Players On PGA Tour This Week

There isn't much to complain about when it comes to Riviera Country Club, the well-known Los Angeles track that plays host to The Genesis Invitational. Ask any player, fan, or media member, and most will say it is among their favorite stops on the PGA Tour, but that doesn't mean it's exactly perfect.

One of the few imperfections, according to Rory McIlroy at least, is the lengthening of the Par 3 fourth hole.

The fourth hole was already among the most difficult and longest on Tour, playing at around 235 yards in years past with a bunker guarding the short-left portion of the green. This year, however, players will be forced to take extra lumber off the tee as it can be stretched all the way to roughly 275 yards.

When asked about the lengthening of the hole prior to Thursday's opening round, McIlroy didn't hold back with his criticisms.

"I actually think it’s a horrible change," McIlroy said. "If you want it to be a 275-yard Par 3, you have to change the apron leading up onto the green. It can’t be kikuyu, it has to be another type of grass that can help you run it onto the green because, again, in the right conditions, you try to fly that ball on the green with a 3-iron, it’s going to finish up on the fifth tee box. That’s sort of what I mean by why it’s not a great change."

Kikuyu – a word you'll hear an infinite number of times throughout the week – isn't exactly the friendliest of grass types in terms of generous bounces.

In 2024, the last time The Genesis was held at Riviera, the fourth hole played to a stroke average of 0.204 over par and surrendered just 11 birdies for the week. It's a safe bet that the stroke average will be a touch higher this time around with the lengthening of the hole coupled with the potential of some not-so-friendly pin placements.

The Par 3 is playing 220 yards from the tee in the opening round, but the new back tee McIlroy is not a fan of will likely be used at some point over the four-day event.