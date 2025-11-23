LSU Senior Night Got A Little Awkward, And You'll Never Guess Why

Thanksgiving dinner at the Kelly household might get a little weird.

One of my favorite college football traditions (and there are a lot of them) is senior night, where a team's seniors are honored for their contributions with a ceremony before the game.

Although it means less than ever these days in the era of the transient "student" athlete, there is still plenty to love about a program honoring its veterans who stuck around until the end.

LSU had their senior night on Saturday, and things got a little awkward when a certain redshirt senior linebacker who rarely sees the field came out of the tunnel during the pregame festivities.

Meet Kenzel Kelly.

For those of you living under a rock, the LSU Tigers recently fired their head coach, Brian Kelly, and are involved in a pretty nasty bout of buyout negotiations.

If your thought is "Kelly is a pretty common last name," you're generally correct, but in this instance, Kenzel is none other than Brian's son.

He even had a message of "free my boy, BK. You know who," for the ESPN cameras as well as a shirt with his dad's initials.

What makes this even better is the scoop-and-score immediately following the highlight of Kenzel and his message.

If nothing else, it felt like karmic retribution from the football gods for the Brian Kelly fiasco.

All things considered, I have to side with the ESPN play-by-play announcer on this one. Who the hell calls their dad "their boy," especially when their dad is Brian Kelly?

I don't think anyone has ever referred to him as "their boy" before last night, but hey, records are meant to be broken.

This has to be incredibly awkward for all parties involved.

For Kenzel, I think he handled things about as well as anyone could (minus calling his dad his "boy").

Trying to defuse the situation with a little humor and attacking it head-on is a strategy I can get behind, so I don't fault him for any of that.

His teammates probably felt bad for him, as well.

I know Brian Kelly wasn't the most well-liked coach on the planet, but a lot of those players chose to play for LSU in part because they had a relationship with the head coach, so seeing his son honored at their last home game had to be surreal.

Even the fans were cringing as a result of this sequence of events.

You couldn't have scripted all of this any better.

Don't feel too bad, Tiger fans.

With the way things are trending, Lane Kiffin should be walking through those doors any minute now, then you'll never have to think about this senior night snafu again.

Let's just hope Knox Kiffin doesn't want to play for his dad in college.