LSU, AD Scott Woodward Part Ways After Brian Kelly Firing And Governor Jeff Landry Feud

Following the firing of head coach Brian Kelly and comments made by Louisiana governor Jeff Landry, LSU and AD Scott Woodward have finalized an agreement to go their separate ways.

This has been one of the most polarizing weeks in recent college football memory. After firing former head coach Brian Kelly this past Sunday, Woodward has been the focus of attention by governor Jeff Landry revolving around Kelly's $54 million buyout.

As Outkick reported Thursday, there seemed to be no coming back for both parties after comments made by Jeff Landry regarding Woodward's involvement in the next coaching hire, which were made Wednesday during a news conference.

Sources tell Outkick that Scott Woodward will be paid the full amount owed from his buyout, which will be $6.4 million, according to the agreement.

"We thank Scott for the last six years of service as athletic director," said Scott Ballard, Board of Supervisors Chair. "He had a lot of success at LSU, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future. Our focus now is on moving the athletic department forward and best positioning LSU to achieve its full potential."

Executive Deputy AD Verge Ausberry will be the interim AD, as LSU hires a new president, who will then help lead the charge in finding the new athletic director.

"No, I can tell you right now Scott Woodward is not selecting the next coach. Hell, I'll let Donald Trump select it before I let him do it," Gov. Landry said Wednesday. "I don't know, but the board of supervisors will come up with a committee and there gonna go find us a coach."

Also, lost in the translation of multiple media appearances on Thursday, Governor Jeff Landry was never going to hire the new head coach, or try to put himself in that situation given the backlash that would get from the public, sources indicated to OutKick.

On the financial front, it was emphasized that the job of Governor Landry was to make sure taxpayers were not paying for the buyout of Brian Kelly. One thing to note regarding the contract between the school and Kelly is that while other schools will have deals with coaches through an athletic association, like Florida's deal with Billy Napier, the contract with Kelly was through the school itself.

Then, the Louisiana governor tried to make a correlation between the contracts that Woodward had drawn up involving Brian Kelly and agent Trace Armstrong, while also bringing Jimmy Sexton into the conversation.

"Yall reporters need to start looking at who represents these people. Woodward’s agent, Kelly’s agent… the Texas A&M (coach’s) agent. They all have the same agent. This is ridiculous. Lawyers would be disbarred the way these agents act. It’s time for the NCAA to put guardrails."

This moment alone was a clear sign that this marriage was going to end.

Things Continue To Get Crazier At LSU Following Gov. Landry Comments

If you were looking for the dreaded ‘vote of confidence’ that athletic directors love to hand out to coaches, the comments made by Landry this week were the exact opposite.

When Scott Woodward seemingly fired Brian Kelly without giving much notice to the Board of Supervisors, things went downhill from there. This led to Governor Landry holding a meeting at his mansion Sunday night, in which Woodward was not invited to participate in.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry Says He'd Let Donald Trump Select Next LSU Coach Before Current AD

Now, just days after Brian Kelly was fired after the loss to Texas A&M, the LSU administration will be looking for a new athletic director, while they are also in the process of hiring a new president.

If you are a potential candidate to replace Brian Kelly, this has to be an eye-opener on all accounts. Now, we will see where LSU turns next, as the chaos continues on the Bayou.