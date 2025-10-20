LSU Baseball's Jay Johnson Gives Ultimate Compliment To President Trump During White House Visit

LSU's baseball powerhouse heads to the White House.

LSU men's baseball was honored at the White House on Monday after their College World Series sweep against Coastal Carolina, and coach Jay Johnson was all smiles.

During the Tigers' White House visit, Johnson expressed deep respect for President Donald Trump, crediting No. 47's work ethic during a speech with the team.

"The main thing I take away from you is work ethic, something we preach, and nobody works harder for America than you. So thank you for setting a good example," Johnson said.

The coach added, "It’s the honor of a lifetime to be in the house of the greatest country in the world, and these guys had to do it on the field to make that happen. We are the College Baseball Capital of the World in 2025."

Brad Neffendorf, coach of the LSU Shreveport baseball team, from right, US President Donald Trump, and Jay Johnson, coach of the Louisiana State University (LSU) baseball team, during a celebration for the LSU Tigers and LSU Shreveport Pilots baseball champions in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (Photographer: Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump (C) holds baseball bats as he poses with LSU Shreveport coach Brad Neffendorf (R) and Louisiana State University (LSU) coach Jay Johnson (L), after greeting the college baseball teams of Louisiana State University (LSU) and LSU Shreveport, winners of this year College World Series and the National Championships, respectively, at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 20, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump gave Johnson a firm handshake as the room applauded.

As is custom with the president, he rolled out the red carpet for the visiting champions.

"Two amazing seasons," Trump said, addressing the Tigers. "You might have them, but not from the same state — amazing."

For the general sports fan, it was refreshing to see a coach genuinely appreciate the honor of visiting the White House and meeting the Commander in Chief.

And for LSU baseball, it was another display of class — a team that’s been there before and knows how to carry itself.

US President Donald Trump arrives, flanked by LSU Shreveport coach Brad Neffendorf (L) and Louisiana State University (LSU) coach Jay Johnson (R), to greet the college baseball teams of Louisiana State University (LSU) and LSU Shreveport, winners of this year College World Series and the National Championships, respectively, at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 20, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump credited the coach's leadership on their way to winning an eighth College World Series crown.

"I think we should bring them into government," Trump joked, addressing the coaching staff. "We can definitely use them."

While addressing the team, President Trump turned to LSU ace Kade Anderson, fresh off going third overall to Seattle, and made sure the young flamethrower got his due.

"Thank you very much Kade. It's great to have you at the White House, we like winners at the White House," Trump said. 

Adding a lasting touch to the visit, LSU gifted the president a Trump "47" jersey, which was a fitting touch in a true "champ recognizes champ" moment.

