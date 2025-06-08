LSU Alum Sam Burns Makes It Clear His Son Was NOT Named After Bear Bryant

Burns scoffed at the idea that his son was named after the legendary Alabama coach

During Saturday's round of the RBC Canadian Open, CBS golf broadcaster Colt Knost said something interesting about PGA Tour star Sam Burns. Knost said that Burns named his son, Bear, after the legendary Alabama football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.

That would seem odd since Burns is Louisiana-born, grew up in Shreveport and attended LSU. Following a stellar performance during Sunday's final round, Burns – and his son – joined CBS golf reporter Amanada Balionis for a post-round interview.

Burns entered the day well back on the leaderboard, but posted an 8-under 62 to vault himself into the lead with many of the players still out on the course. Of course, Balionis wanted to talk to Burns about his fantastic round, but not before she asked a far more important question.

"Colt did say that [your son] was named after ‘Bear’ Bryant, which I think you might find…" Balionis began, before Sam Burns immediately cut her off.

"That's not true, not true. Get that on the record, that's not true," Burns fired back.

Admittedly, it was an elite troll job by Knost to say that Burns named his child after "Bear" Bryant, especially at a time when Burns couldn't immediately respond. Honestly, very good reporting by Amanda Balionis to give Burns a chance to counter that notion when she interviewed him after Sunday's round.

It's also funny because Knost has no connection to Alabama. In fact, he spent the majority of his life in Texas, graduated from SMU and roots for the Texas Longhorns. However, the Longhorns are now in the SEC, so maybe Knost was just enjoying a chance to rile up a rival SEC football fan.

Either way, a fun moment during a golf tournament, particularly one being played in Canada in the middle of June. You can't get much further from college football than Canada in June, yet here we are. Sports is the best.