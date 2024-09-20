LPGA Golfer Jenny Shin Is Done Listening To Rap. Does It Have Anything To Do With Diddy?

Rapper Diddy has finally been arrested after decades of sexually decadent behavior, and LPGA golfer Jenny Shin might be using this as a chance to make some major changes in her music taste.

Shin, a native of South Korea, has been on the LPGA tour for the past 11 years and put together a solid career . As an athlete, she’s listened to hype songs to get ready for her tournaments, a common practice of athletes in any sport.

However, Shin made it very clear on X that she plans on weeding out a lot of what she listens to in order to hype herself up.

"Screw all these rap songs that sexualize, undermine and objectify women. I used to listen to them because it was the thing to do and I didn’t know better. It’s obviously way too late to stop this but I think I’m going to stop now," Shin posted earlier today.

Frankly, I don’t blame her. If you took time to look at the lyrics to a lot of songs we would consider "hype," anyone with a conscience would blush at what they were listening to.

Whether or not Diddy’s arrest has anything to do with Shin elevating her music taste, that’s not entirely clear. Diddy did his fair share of objectifying women in his music, but it’s just conjecture to say that these two events have something to do with each other.

At any rate, I think Shin is making a wise move. There are plenty of songs to get you in a competitive spirit that don’t talk about anything immoral.