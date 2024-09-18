Diddy Charges And Arrest Beg The Question: What Other Elite Hollywood Celebs Knew About 'Freak Offs?'

Puff Daddy is finally facing the mother of all karma for his alleged sick and twisted behavior spanning a decade or more.

At yesterday’s press conference, reporters asked the attorney why it took so long to get these charges and that’s a great question.

Here’s another one, given the "freak offs" are where his alleged disgusting and criminal behavior largely occurred and, given countless celebrities are known to have either been to or had ample knowledge of said "freak offs," why did none of them come forward?

By the looks and sounds of these charges, Diddy didn’t conduct this stuff in the shadows, he did it quite shamelessly, and he did it often.

And we’re supposed to believe his rich, powerful, and celeb elite pals didn’t have any idea that both men and women were allegedly being victimized, trafficked and abused?

Oh, come on now.

But they’ll for damn sure clutch their pearls now in some phony ass shock and disgust.

Funny how this always plays out, huh?

This is not much different from the Harvey Weinstein coverups.

Few in Hollywood spoke out until it was popular to do so, until they could hashtag #METOO and jump on a bandwagon.

Abuse, victimization, pedophilia and sexual predation is rampant in Hollywood but they all shut up about it and protect their friends.

Yet, those same enabling HACKS will get on an award stage and preach about human rights and gay rights or Palestinian rights- whatever is en vogue at the time - as if they are the morality police.

And those same people will warn you about the dangers of Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans.

Look in the mirror. Look at your friends. Look at your cesspool of an industry.

You wanna save the world? Maybe start at home and get to cleaning.

Oh, and maybe start calling it out when it happens instead of a decade later after a federal raid.

There’s a reason these people get paid to pretend for a living, and they are damn good at it!

Those are just my Final Thoughts.