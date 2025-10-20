Lou Williams Blasts LeBron James Over Retirement Ruse Gone Wrong

Former NBA guard calls out LeBron James for bait-and-switch Hennessy promotion.

LeBron James wanted more attention on himself for marketing purposes, so he dangled a "retirement" tease in front of fans, which turned out to be a grand-scheme promo for Hennessy.

Clever work, LBJ … though the "Decision 2.0" fake-out was predictable.

Not everyone was a fan, including one Lakers fan who allegedly purchased expensive home-game tickets thinking LeBron — now 40 years old — was going to announce his final season. He’s now suing James for $856 in damages.

Now we also have former NBA player Lou Williams calling out the King for a marketing ploy that flopped.

Williams’ message was simple: set a better example … for the KIDS.

"It’s the dad and the coach in me. When you flirt with the Decision 2.0, the first time it was about the Boys & Girls Club. So, when you do it again, you involve the kids," Williams said on his FanDuelTV show.

"My daughter texted me, ‘Is LeBron retiring?’ So now you have this age of kids waiting to hear his decision, and we’re inviting them to a Hennessy party."

READ: LeBron's Big 'Decision' Turns Out To Be Hennessy Commercial, Internet Erupts

Well, come to the King and expect some wrath.

Coming to the King’s aid, Lakers fans poured on the responses to Williams’ digs, calling out the formerly hard-living NBAer.

Williams touched the grill and must have felt the sting.

"The CEO of Magic City talkin’ ’bout being a model figure all of a sudden?" one fan said in response to Williams.

Another responded, "Not sure if Lou Will is the best role model either."

"Right message, WRONG messenger."

Williams wasn’t the only ex-player to call out LeBron. Co-host Chandler Parsons aired a similar critique of James’ Hennessy ad.

"I thought it would be something worthy of making a decision about [retiring]. So yeah, I got duped a little bit," Parsons said.

"But I didn’t love this. You’re LeBron James, man. It just felt like a reach for attention when you’re the last person that needs that. I was not a fan."

