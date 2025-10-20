Lou Williams Blasts LeBron James Over Retirement Ruse Gone Wrong

Former NBA guard calls out LeBron James for bait-and-switch Hennessy promotion.

LeBron James wanted more attention on himself for marketing purposes, so he dangled a "retirement" tease in front of fans, which turned out to be a grand-scheme promo for Hennessy.

Clever work, LBJ … though the "Decision 2.0" fake-out was predictable.

Not everyone was a fan, including one Lakers fan who allegedly purchased expensive home-game tickets thinking LeBron — now 40 years old — was going to announce his final season. He’s now suing James for $856 in damages.

Now we also have former NBA player Lou Williams calling out the King for a marketing ploy that flopped.

Williams’ message was simple: set a better example … for the KIDS.

"It’s the dad and the coach in me. When you flirt with the Decision 2.0, the first time it was about the Boys & Girls Club. So, when you do it again, you involve the kids," Williams said on his FanDuelTV show.

"My daughter texted me, ‘Is LeBron retiring?’ So now you have this age of kids waiting to hear his decision, and we’re inviting them to a Hennessy party."

Well, come to the King and expect some wrath. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 26:  Lou Williams #6 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at State Farm Arena on January 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MIAMI - APRIL 16: Louis Williams #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers moves the ball against LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat in Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2011 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Victor Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images)

Coming to the King’s aid, Lakers fans poured on the responses to Williams’ digs, calling out the formerly hard-living NBAer.

Williams touched the grill and must have felt the sting.

"The CEO of Magic City talkin’ ’bout being a model figure all of a sudden?" one fan said in response to Williams.

Another responded, "Not sure if Lou Will is the best role model either."

"Right message, WRONG messenger."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04:  LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers collides with Lou Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of a game at Staples Center on March 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Williams wasn’t the only ex-player to call out LeBron. Co-host Chandler Parsons aired a similar critique of James’ Hennessy ad.

"I thought it would be something worthy of making a decision about [retiring]. So yeah, I got duped a little bit," Parsons said. 

"But I didn’t love this. You’re LeBron James, man. It just felt like a reach for attention when you’re the last person that needs that. I was not a fan."

