Losing A Hockey Fight To A Frenchman Should Be Grounds For Automatic Expulsion From Olympics

Fighting is such an integral part of the game of hockey in the NHL, so much so that the fact it isn't allowed in the Winter Olympics can be jarring for some fans.

That's right, fighting is forbidden in Olympic hockey, so much so that dropping the gloves in an IIHF-sanctioned event can result in a game misconduct or suspension.

Canada's Tom Wilson, a career tough guy for the Washington Capitals, chucked knucks in the Great White North's showdown with France on Sunday, and the results were not good for the Canadian forward.

I don't think a game misconduct or even a suspension is enough of a punishment for this egregious act.

I am in favor of Tom Wilson being expelled for the rest of Olympic play.

And I'm not talking about the fighting in and of itself. As a matter of fact, I welcome scrapping in Olympic hockey.

Wilson needs to be sent back to the land of maple syrup and Labatt Blue because he lost his fight, to a Frenchman, no less.

Have the French won anything combat related in the last 200 years without asking Britain and the United States for help?

I'm surprised Pierre Crinon didn't tap one of the Tkachuk brothers in to finish the job and then stand there like the kid who did nothing and still got an A on his group project.

Anyway, Wilson getting dummied by some weekend warrior on the national stage is a brutal look for a guy who prides himself on being one of the best fighters in the NHL.

And, yes, the hosers north of the border are ABSOLUTELY jumping to their countryman's defense, claiming he didn't lose the fight.

"Oh, he wasn't ready!"

"The French guy didn't want to fight him, he just wanted to grapple!"

"If Wilson didn't want to get suspended he would've kicked that guy's ass!"

Wah wah wah! A picture says a thousand words, and right now, I've got one of Tom Wilson cosplaying as a turtle while some French anon feeds him some Italian shaved ice.

You absolutely HATE to see it!

Here's hoping this is a premonition for things to come for Canada. I would love it if a fight wasn't the only thing Wilson and the Canadians lost in the next week.

C'est la vie, Tom!