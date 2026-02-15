Connor McDavid's Ridiculous Numbers At The Winter Olympics Cements His Status As Best Player In The World

There are men who seem to be endowed with supernatural talent at their craft that no one else can match. For the sport of hockey, Connor McDavid is that man.

For 11 years, the Edmonton Oilers captain has made NHL teams routinely look like incompetent amateurs through countless dazzling displays of skating, stick-handling, and finishing.

For the first time in his career, McDavid has had the chance to play for his country (Canada) at the Winter Olympics. One would think that it would be unfair for a nation already dripping with high-end talent to boast a guy widely considered to be the best player in the world.

To be sure, it has been wildly unfair.

On a team that boasts Nathan MacKinnon, Sydney Crosby, Cale Makar, and a smattering of other stars, McDavid has established himself as the alpha of alphas. While Canada hasn’t played the most formidable teams in group play, McDavid is still making it look way too easy to humiliate the world's best — and make Team Canada history.

In just three games, McDavid has registered nine points. Think about that: he is either scoring goals or assisting on goals at an average pace of three times per game. No Canadian-born NHL star has ever produced that many points in a single edition of the games in history.

If that doesn’t make your head spin, I don’t know what will.

In the medal round, the competition will certainly become stronger, so McDavid might not put up video-game numbers as Canada progresses. Regardless, he will be the one thing no other team in the tournament has:

The best player in the world.